Review – A Musical Story

Joe Wright’s adaptation of the musical “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage in the title role, has lavish production numbers that fill the screen with gaily costumed dancers. It has grandly decorative set pieces replete with sumptuous period designs seemingly plundered from the pre-revolutionary storerooms of Versailles. Yet the film, which opens on Friday, doesn’t contain an image as painterly as the opening shot of another new film, James Vaughan’s “Friends and Strangers,” which was made for what the director describes as a “micro-budget” in and around Sydney. There isn’t a composition as imaginative as those in Josephine Decker’s “The Sky Is Everywhere,” or a moment of choreography as deft as the one in Steven Soderbergh’s techno-thriller “Kimi,” in which the protagonist (Zoë Kravitz) struts through her loft while talking on the phone. In short, there’s neither poetry nor lyricism to Wright’s direction, neither thrills nor wonders in his filming of musical scenes. Instead, “Cyrano” is a thuddingly dull film that sinks under the ponderous undigested mass of its own bombast, squandering the talents of a fine cast and a fine concept.

