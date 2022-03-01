Hookipa Pharma slips on equity offering

Royalty Pharma is one of a handful of healthcare companies that I was interested in since they announced their IPO. The company is profitable and offers a dividend. Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is one of a handful of healthcare companies that I was interested in since they announced their IPO. Typically, I steer clear of biotech and pharma IPOs because they are often looking to tap the public market to finance their pipeline development. However, Royalty's IPO was different because the company buys biopharmaceutical royalties, so they are not looking to take an investor's cash to fund a speculative technology or use it to push a drug through the FDA. What is more, Royalty is cash flow positive and is already offering their shareholders a dividend. Royalty is achieving this success by simply buying the rights to royalties and recuperating the costs in the coming years. I was extremely intrigued… but I was also a bit skeptical that this was a sustainable model. Then, I performed some due diligence and discovered that Royalty's Founder and CEO, Pablo Legorreta, has been investing in pharmaceutical royalties for over 20 years and he founded Royalty in 1996. It wasn't long before I started a position, which has found a home in my "Healthy Dividends" portfolio.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO