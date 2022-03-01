Jazz Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58, revenue of $896.73M beats by $30.02M

Fulcrum Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:FULC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $5.06M (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.54M. CEO comment We announced today that we have a clear regulatory path forward for a Phase 3 trial that we believe is optimized to show losmapimod’s potential to slow or stop the progression of FSHD. We are moving quickly to initiate the REACH trial in the second quarter of this year. We are also on track to report initial data from our Phase 1b with FTX-6058 in people with sickle cell disease. We believe a once-daily well-tolerated oral HbF inducer that can deliver robust increases in HbF over baseline could be life-changing. We are also on track to initiate a Phase 1b trial with FTX-6058 in other hemoglobinopathies, including beta thalassemia. With our cash runway into 2024, we are focused on delivering key data to support our goal of bringing therapies to people with rare genetic diseases.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO