Financial Reports

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58, revenue of $896.73M beats by $30.02M

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Revenue of $896.73M (+34.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.02M. Growing and durable commercial franchises drove 2021 total revenues...

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
