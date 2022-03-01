ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Senseonics GAAP EPS of -$0.72 beats by $0.22, revenue of $13.67M beats by $0.05M

By Shweta Agarwal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senseonics press release (NYSE:SENS): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.72 beats by $0.22....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Fy Gaap Eps#Senseonics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Nordson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.16, revenue of $609.17M beats by $1.96M

Nordson press release (NASDAQ:NDSN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $609.17M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M. Update prior FY2022 guidance to the high-end of the range for revenue and earnings: revenue growth in the range of 7% to 10% vs. consensus growth of 9.50% and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the range of 14% to 18% over fiscal 2021 vs. consensus growth of 15.53%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Pennant Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08, revenue of $111.77M beats by $2.03M

Pennant press release (NASDAQ:PNTG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08. Revenue of $111.77M (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M. Total revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $450.0 million to $460.0 million vs. $473.05M consensus, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 7.5% over our full year 2021 revenue results if it had been adjusted for the disposition of the five senior living communities. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.72 per diluted share vs. $0.77 consensus, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 43.5% over our full year 2021 adjusted earnings per share results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.08, revenue of $110.41M beats by $3.09M

HYFM - Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Like their products. Not sure on the company. HYFM really missed on the EPS but at least Beat on Revenues. The drop in price allowed Me to pick up shares at $16.60 (-12%). Seemed like a good thing to do at the moment. Today was a 52 week low on a “pick/shovel” company that should do better as more States “come on board” in 2022. GTBIF Beat (yesterday) and was punished by an 8% loss over the last 2 days. This entire Sector is being punished by Russian Dictators and Congressional Dicks.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Arcus Biosciences GAAP EPS of $3.71 beats by $4.33, revenue of $354.5M beats by $305.07M

Arcus Biosciences press release (NYSE:RCUS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.71 beats by $4.33. Revenue of $354.5M (+3635.5% Y/Y) beats by $305.07M. “Arcus is starting 2022 with a strong cash position and late-stage pipeline that includes two ongoing, and soon to be four, registrational Phase 3 studies for the anti-TIGIT antibody, domvanalimab,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “Our strategy is to efficiently investigate and advance novel combinations of our six clinical-stage molecules in areas of high unmet need. We look forward to presenting, later this year, randomized datasets from our trials in lung and pancreatic cancer, both settings with large patient populations with great need for better treatment options.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy