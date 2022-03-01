Senseonics GAAP EPS of -$0.72 beats by $0.22, revenue of $13.67M beats by $0.05M

HYFM - Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Like their products. Not sure on the company. HYFM really missed on the EPS but at least Beat on Revenues. The drop in price allowed Me to pick up shares at $16.60 (-12%). Seemed like a good thing to do at the moment. Today was a 52 week low on a “pick/shovel” company that should do better as more States “come on board” in 2022. GTBIF Beat (yesterday) and was punished by an 8% loss over the last 2 days. This entire Sector is being punished by Russian Dictators and Congressional Dicks.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO