Nick Offerman chosen as keynote speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala will feature a very special guest.

Nick Offerman, who is well-known for his role as Ron Swanson on the television series, “Parks and Recreation,” was chosen to speak at the fundraising event for outdoor education, recreation and wildlife conservation across the state.

“Nick is a great ambassador for nature and the outdoors, and we are thrilled that he’ll be able to share his message about the importance of conservation back here in his home state of Illinois,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which receives support from the Illinois Conservation Foundation for outdoors programming.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala will be held virtually April 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is free, however, you must make a virtual reservation here .

Since 1995, the Illinois Conservation Foundation has raised more than $41 million for conservation efforts in Illinois, and the annual gala is the foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.