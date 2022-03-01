ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pet skunk left behind after domestic fight

By NEWS RECORD STAFF
Gillette News Record
 2 days ago

A pet skunk and a cat were left in a hotel room after...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Dies Years After Surviving 2013 Domestic Violence Shooting That Left Her Paralyzed

Alisha Waters, who became an advocate for stronger domestic violence laws after being shot by her estranged husband over eight years ago, has died. She was 39. Waters died on Feb. 17 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, according to her online obituary. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that prior to her death she was having "serious respiratory and heart problems," and that she had been fighting for her life ever since the 2013 shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOKV

Mother finds child left behind in locked Florida daycare center

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman called police after she found her young daughter alone, locked in a dark day care center in Plantation, Florida. The mother, identified as Stephanie Martinez, called 911 on Tuesday when she saw her 2-year-old daughter through the front door window sitting in the dark and realized the child was locked inside, WPLG reported.
PLANTATION, FL
BBC

How forensic spray is fighting domestic violence

Police in England are trialling forensic markings as part of the fight against domestic violence. In January, the first person in the UK was convicted and jailed for harassment after being sprayed with smart water last month. BBC Click's Shiona McCallum visited the Smart Water laboratory in Telford to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Skunk#Cat
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Sherri Papini Accused Of Lying To Authorities About 2016 Disappearance – ‘There Was No Kidnapping’

REDDING (CBS SF) – Sherri Papini, a Northern California woman at the center of a mysterious disappearance in 2016, was arrested by authorities Thursday for allegedly faking her own kidnapping. According to US Attorney Phillip Talbert’s office, the 39-year-old from Redding was arrested on charges of making false statements to federal law enforcement and engaging in mail fraud. “Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating, calling on the assistance of the FBI. Countless hours were spent following leads, all in an effort to bring this woman back to her family,” Talbert said in a statement. “Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was...
REDDING, CA
WSFA

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
One Green Planet

Tiny Rescue Kitten Befriends Three Gentle Giant Dogs

It’s not unheard of for animals of different species to become friends, they can even become like family!. Take Lincoln, the one-year-old rescue cat, for example. He may be small, but he doesn’t let his size stop him from making friends with those around him, including three giant Great Danes.
PETS
WBOY 12 News

Man killed in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One man is dead following a shooting incident on March 3. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department. Officers answered a call of a reported shooting along Van Gilder Street. When officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot, the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Driver that crashed killing four members of same family on way to Tyson Fury fight ‘was over limit’

The driver of a vehicle that crashed killing four members of the same family on their way to watch a Tyson Fury fight was over the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.Johnny Cash, 44, his son Johnboy Cash, 19, Miles Cash, 25, and 18-year-old Jacko Cosgrove died when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck left the road in Kent last October.Jerry Cash, 15, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was left in a coma for months before being finally discharged from hospital in January.The men had been on their way to watch ‘Gypsy King’ boxer Fury’s trilogy fight...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy