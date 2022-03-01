ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inovio says COVID vaccine shows robust T-cell response against Omicron in lab tests

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

March 1 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant, but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing.

T-cells are a key part of the immune system’s second line of defence.

In November, the company said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate effectiveness against the new variant.

Related
Action News Jax

Study: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was 12% effective against omicron in children 5 to 11

Pfizer’s vaccine prevents severe illness in children ages 5 to 11 but data from a New York study shows it may offer little protection against infection. The study, published Monday, found the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 infection plummeted from 68% to 12% for children aged 5 to 11 during the omicron surge, which was first identified in the fall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid vaccine 100% effective against severe disease, manufacturers say

A new two-dose vaccine developed by French and British manufacturers is 100 per cent effective against severe disease and hospitalisation from Covid-19, the companies have said.French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline fell behind in the race to develop a vaccine, but new data suggest the jab will have a vital role to play in the long-term fight against Covid.As well as being highly effective in keeping people out of hospital, the vaccine offered 75 per cent protection against moderate-to-severe disease, according to the manufacturers’ phase 3 clinical trial. It also showed 58 per cent efficacy against symptomatic...
INDUSTRY
studyfinds.org

Study: Initial COVID vaccination or prior infection offer ‘virtually no protection against Omicron’

VIENNA, Austria — New research from the Medical University of Vienna finds that receiving a third booster shot achieves partial antibody protection against the Omicron variant. Scientists report both initial dual vaccination and recovering from infection with an earlier COVID-19 strain offer virtually no protection against Omicron. Currently, Omicron is the most contagious version of SARS-CoV-2 by a wide margin.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

Coronavirus vaccine protection was much weaker against omicron, data shows

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts. While coronavirus shots still provided protection during the omicron wave, the shield of coverage they offered was weaker than during other surges, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change resulted in much higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated adults and even for people who had received boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seattle Times

Sanofi says its COVID vaccine results show 100% efficacy against severe disease

Two doses of a new COVID vaccine that is based on a conventional approach achieved 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalizations, and it could be an effective booster after other COVID shots, the vaccine’s manufacturers announced Wednesday. The vaccine, made by the Europe-based pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK,...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Is COVID-19 vaccination beneficial or harmful to endothelial cells?

COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be effective to overcome the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the side effects or adverse reactions from vaccination have been highlighted and investigated. Serious side effects from vaccination could cause long-term health problems. As one of the cardiovascular side effects, there has been a focus on myocarditis [1], especially in young men, although cases are rare [2]. However, the vascular effects after COVID-19 vaccination are not well known.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pan-sarbecovirus vaccine induces highly potent and durable neutralizing antibody responses in non-human primates against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. WHO. https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern (2021). CarreÃ±o, J. M. et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03846-z (2022)....
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Improving the “Memory” of T Cells To Boost Vaccine Immune Response

A key transcription factor in T-cell immunology is crucial to the immune system’s “memory” in recognizing threats it has already faced before – and it may be possible to improve this immunological memory in vaccines, according to a new paper by scientists at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI).
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Lab First To Sequence COVID-19 Omicron Variant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Across the globe, hundreds of millions of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. During that time, five strains of the virus have plagued the world. Due to the fact that the virus is so transmissible, a process called sequencing has become a crucial tool used to identify new variants. “Alright, so this is ready to load,” explained Karina Suarez, a Medical Laboratory Scientist at Cardio Path Labs, as she demonstrates the first step in achieving a positive or negative PCR result. “Right now, we’re seeing 99% of tests coming back as Omicron,” explained Aron Banks, a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
