Inovio says COVID vaccine shows robust T-cell response against Omicron in lab tests

March 1 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate maintained robust T-cell responses against the Omicron variant, but showed decreased levels of both neutralizing and binding antibodies in lab testing.

T-cells are a key part of the immune system’s second line of defence.

In November, the company said it had begun testing its vaccine candidate, INO-4800, to evaluate effectiveness against the new variant.