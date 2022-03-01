ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

In male-dominated concrete industry, a Utah woman makes her mark

By Sophie Bress
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NfbL_0eSjjvKs00

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – When Dana Romney decided to open her own concrete franchise, she had to start from scratch. At the beginning of the pandemic, Romney and her husband, Burton, made the decision to move from their home in the rural outskirts of Bellingham, Washington, to Provo, Utah. Burton’s job — as a supplier of educational materials for schools — had gone remote and largely dried up due to online learning and subsequent lack of demand, and Dana felt that opportunities for her had withered in Washington, too.

“We were kind of feeling like we just wanted to do something on our own and not have to work for somebody else, so we were looking for opportunities to do that,” she says.

Dana set to work researching business opportunities, and decided that opening a franchise was the way to go. She eventually settled on Sam the Concrete Man — a nationwide operation focused on concrete contracting — because she says the business model matched up very well with her personal values and goals.

Initially, the couple decided to go into the business as co-owners, but when Burton began to face some health difficulties, Dana stepped in and acted as the sole owner and operator.

“We launched our business in March and my husband’s health problems started at the beginning of April. We hadn’t even completed our first job when that happened and so I immediately had to start taking over all aspects of the business,” Dana remembers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvKe2_0eSjjvKs00
Dana and Burton Romney

During that time, she was meeting with customers, giving cost estimates, as well as hiring, vetting, and establishing relationships with subcontractors to complete the jobs.

“I’m on the books, I’m the primary business owner, and for most of the time that we’ve been [in business], I’ve been the primary person running it,” she explains.

It doesn’t appear that Romney is the only woman who found the idea of being her own boss attractive during the pandemic, either. According to reporting by the Silicon Valley Business Journal , more women than men started businesses during the pandemic, and The Washington Post reported that LinkedIn discovered a 5 percent increase in women identifying as a founder of a business on their platform.

But, even with the percentage of women-owned businesses on the rise, it’s also no secret that construction is a male-dominated industry. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women only make up 11% of the construction workforce .

At SheTech, the future of STEM is female

However, Romney says that she hasn’t felt discriminated against in her new line of work. Mostly, people are very friendly, or — at the most — surprised at her gender when they meet her.

“I never felt like I was discriminated against or that they didn’t want to work with me,” she says. “I think what’s fun, though, is that they’re kind of surprised. I’ve felt surprise from customers, suppliers; they’re kind of interested that it’s a female doing this and they’re interested that I seem to know what I’m talking about.”

And, she says, although men in the construction field are often prized for their physical abilities, she feels that women bring something unique to the table, too.

“A lot of women, like myself, are very detail-oriented. I found that, in service fields, that is sometimes lacking,” she says. “I think customers are really looking for someone who can follow through and make sure things get done and that they’re done the way they want them to get done.”

Utah ranked last in the nation for women’s equality 4 years in a row, a team at USU has plans for changing the tide

She says that she feels this attention to detail has caused her to stand out from the competition.

“I’m not saying that men aren’t necessarily detail-oriented, but it’s different,” she says. “I just feel like I bring a different perspective that hasn’t been there before.”

And although Dana and Burton are back to running their franchise of Sam the Concrete Man as partners, Dana has some advice for other women who might want to be their own boss.

Above all, she says women should never sell themselves short.

“It was a little bit intimidating coming into a field that I knew nothing about,” she remembers. “But I would just say don’t limit yourself because you can always learn something new. I’m definitely a proponent of lifetime learning and we don’t ever stop trying new things and learning new things. If you limit yourself, you’re going to miss out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Grantsville industrial explosion leaves man dead

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Tooele County Sheriff officials regarding an industrial accident that left one man dead at the U.S. Magnesium plant.  According to police radio transmissions, law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to the plant at around 8:21 a.m. on March 5, where the victim was […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man killed laying in the middle of Redwood Rd.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced deceased following an automobile pedestrian accident that took place on Redwood Road. The incident occurred on March 5 at around 1:02 a.m. in the area of 2770 South. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Research Way and Redwood Road on reports of a man […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Business Opportunities#Construction Maintenance
ABC4

St. George gun store burglarized

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A gun and hunting gear store in St. George was burglarized Friday morning, according to St. George News. The store, Dixie Gun & Fish, sells high-end weapons, handguns, and military-style rifles along with safes and hunting items. Detectives are actively investigating the burglary, according to St. George News. Officer Tiffany […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Taylorsville Police arrest federal fugitive

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Violent Crimes Unit has arrested Thomas Riessen, a federal fugitive and aggravated robbery suspect accused in multiple robberies. Riessen is suspected in three robberies in Taylorsville, at Taylorsville Security Services, Walgreens and Target. Additionally, Riessen is allegedly tied to multiple other robberies in Salt Lake and Utah counties, […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah doctor files federal lawsuit over vaccine mandate

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – “I take care of a lot of kids with birth defects, cleft lips, cleft palates, extra fingers, extra toes,” Dr. Devan Griner from Lehi is a pediatric craniofacial plastic surgeon. During his six years working in Utah and around the world, he estimates he’s helped hundreds of patients.   “These are kind of like my […]
LEHI, UT
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Women Who Mean Business: Shanda Lee shares how to become a leader in a male-dominated industry (Video)

Shanda Lee, executive vice president of marketing of Finfrock, was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business, who were featured in OBJ's Feb. 18-24, 2022, weekly edition. Founded in 1945, Apopka-based designer, builder and manufacturer Finfrock ranks among Central Florida's largest construction firms and general...
ORLANDO, FL
OCRegister

Teens and teachers make their marks … Bravo!

La Mirada teen receives national award for photography. La Mirada resident and Whittier Christian High School senior Christian Lee has received a 2022 YoungArts award in photography. Lee has been recognized at the honorable mention level, the organization’s second-highest honor, for his caliber of achievement. He joins 720 of the...
LA MIRADA, CA
ABC4

Springville beats Lehi to win 5A girls basketball title

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After winning last year’s state title on a buzzer-beater, this year’s championship wasn’t quite as dramatic for the Springville High girls basketball team. But it was just as rewarding. Kayla Porray scored 16 points, while Brooke Pennington added 15, as the Red Devils beat top-seeded Lehi to win its second […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

American basketball player in Russian custody

(ABC4) – The Russian Federal Customs Service reported on Saturday that they detained Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, after finding drugs in her luggage. Officials say that they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The seven-time W.N.B.A. all-star center for the Phoenix Mercury won two […]
BASKETBALL
ABC4

WEATHER HAZARDS: Downed power lines, fires, snow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are reporting numerous weather-related incidents on Sunday, March 6. Authorities say that the hazards include downed wires throughout the city. Tree branches have been reportedly falling over due to the snow, causing utility lines to do down as well as causing small fires. Weather hazards are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How much rain and snow for your weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We have a series of storms impacting us through the beginning of next week and they are bringing a little something for everyone! We had scattered thunderstorms and rain for our Friday in parts of the state, and the thunderstorm threat holds on with cooler temperatures on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

‘Our hero’: family says witness saved their girl’s life

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Lily Virga is on her way to a full recovery five days after court documents show her dad got into a crash while allegedly drunk on the way to drop her off at school. A witness has now come forward exclusively to ABC4 to share how he kept Lily alive […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

How to combat seasonal allergies

(ABC4) – Many Utahns are prone to seasonal allergies due to our state’s extremely hot, dry climate in the warmer months. With spring just around the corner, many of us are dreading gitch eyes, sneezing, and stuffy noses. Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic, shared that nasal steroids are often extremely effective for […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC4

Transgender bill passes in Utah State Legislature

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Legislature passed H.B. 11, or, Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities, on Friday, and the feelings surrounding the bill are very mixed. The bill “addresses student athlete participation in gender-designated sports in the public education system,” but more specifically, requires schools to designate athletic activities by sex, making it so […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he plans to veto legislation passed Friday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports. Without his support, Utah is unlikely to join the 11 states, all Republican-led, that have recently enacted bans on transgender girls wanting to compete in school sports […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy