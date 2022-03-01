ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurtech FOXO Technologies to be Acquired in SPAC Deal with Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXO Technologies Inc. will become a publicly traded firm in a SPAC deal with Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN). Shares will trade under the symbol FOXO once completed. The transaction is said to have a value of $369...

