Married couple, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck, avid adventurers, and frequent campers, went missing on August 14, 2021, while camping in a Utah mountain range in Moab. Tragically, just four days later, on August 18, 2021, the two women’s bodies were found on a secluded road running through a national forest. They had both been shot dead. There is still no current explanation of who committed these heinous murders and why, but the police are working tirelessly to find any leads.

18 HOURS AGO