ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Rep. Mike Thompson invites Sonoma County housing advocate, restaurateur to State of the Union address

By GUY KOVNER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123rkb_0eSjjUhN00

A Sonoma County housing advocate and a restaurateur will be among Rep. Mike Thompson’s virtual guests at President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Jen Klose, the founding executive director of Generation Housing, and Sonu Chandi, owner of the Chandi Hospitality Group, will be introduced — along with four other guests — at a virtual press conference from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, will at that time also preview the president’s speech, which he said will “highlight the achievements and work still to be done” under Biden’s leadership.

The press conference will be available at Thompson’s Facebook page and questions may be submitted ahead of time to Jack.Stelzner@mail.house.gov.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope will be California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla’s virtual guest to highlight how federal infrastructure funding “will shore up California’s wildfire preparedness and change our response to disasters,” the senator tweeted.

Biden’s speech at 6 p.m. comes as he holds an approval rating around 41%, one of the worst coming at this point in his presidency in the polling era.

Klose heads an organization, founded in early 2020, that advocates for construction of 58,000 more homes in the county by 2030. She is a former Santa Rosa City Schools board president.

Chandi’s group operates eight Mountain Mike’s pizza restaurants in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

The group closed three downtown Santa Rosa restaurants, including the popular Bollywood on Fourth Street, in 2020 as pandemic restrictions curbed the hospitality industry.

The other four guests are Nicole Hodge, owner of Provisions Café in Vallejo, Solano County; Karen Cakebread, founder of ZIATA Wines in Napa County; Madelene Lyon, former Lake County school board member; and Dr. William Walker, director of Contra Costa Health Services.

Thompson said his guests were “truly hometown heroes and heroines and represent the best of our communities” in the 5th Congressional District, which includes all of Napa and parts of Sonoma, Lake, Solano and Contra Costa counties.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press Democrat

Alpine fire flares up, sends smoke over Monte Rio

A fire burning for more than a week on a steep Monte Rio hillside flared up Tuesday night, prompting Cal Fire to assign additional firefighters to the blaze as it sent smoke over the lower Russian River community, officials said. Firefighters began working the blaze, dubbed the Alpine fire, on...
MONTE RIO, CA
The Press Democrat

No more ‘Russian River’? Symbolic acts of Ukrainian solidarity abound in Sonoma County

Sonoma County has gone blue-and-yellow lately, and not just when the mustard erupting in every field meets the azure of a March sky. A week ago, Healdsburg lit its iconic, century-old, steel truss bridge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag — a particularly strong symbol of solidarity with a nation defending itself from an invasion by Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime, considering the body of water flowing beneath it is the Russian River.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
2K+
Followers
337
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy