liquefied natural gas rail

By Maksim Safaniuk / Shutterstock
 1 day ago
Louisiana among states opposing Biden ban on moving liquefied natural gas by train....

Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rigzone.com

What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?

Find out what the U.S. oil and natural gas sector national annual wage averaged last year. According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) seventh, and latest, state of energy report, which was published recently, the U.S. oil and natural gas sector paid a national annual wage averaging $115,166 during 2021.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon Texas refinery lockout to end on March 7

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said a 10-month lockout of union workers at a southeast Texas refinery would end on March 7 following acceptance of a return-to-work agreement on Saturday. "Employees will return to work beginning March 7, 2022, with their exact date of return...
INDUSTRY
Gazette

Oil companies, union reach deal on U.S. refinery workers pact

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil companies led by Marathon Petroleum and the United Steelworkers (USW) agreed to a new national contract on Friday for 30,000 U.S. workers in refineries, chemical plants, and pipelines, the company and the union said. Once the deal is ratified, workers will receive a 12% pay increase over...
INDUSTRY
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Tap the U.S. Oil Reserve

With inflation surging and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set to disrupt energy markets, President Joe Biden is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize prices and provide some relief to consumers. He shouldn’t hesitate: Although the petroleum reserve has often been misused for political purposes, this is precisely the sort of emergency it was intended to counteract.
POTUS
Daily Local News

LETTER: Natural gas is a win for Pennsylvania

It is refreshing to know that Governor Tom Wolf, for the first time since taking office, chose not to include an additional tax on the natural gas industry as part of his most recent budget proposal. This is a marked change from the past seven years when, despite the numerous benefits the industry provides the Commonwealth, it was unfairly targeted for additional taxation to pay for more state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator wants to ban crude oil imports from Russia

West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), released the following statement urging the Biden Administration to take the necessary measures to ensure American energy independence and security. “The entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies. While Americans decry what is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Oil and Gas Groups Talk Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Several U.S. oil and gas industry groups have commented on the developing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has seen oil burst through the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in years. American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said the API condemns Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s congressional delegation calls for more domestic energy production, ban of Russian oil purchases

Russia is the third largest producer of oil in the world and the top oil exporter to global markets. With sanctions growing against the country’s exports, oil prices have spiked to over $110 this week. North Dakota’s congressional delegation say the United States needs to join in banning their purchases while promoting their own energy production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Longview News-Journal

Staples: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas

There is no doubt our state’s natural gas supply chain and power grid are stronger today than they were during Winter Storm Uri. The serious consequences of the storm identified significant opportunities for improvements within our system, and work to address those challenges has been robust and ongoing. Uri...
marketplace.org

Why it’s tough to wean the West off Russian oil and gas

For all the talk of energy independence, the West still buys a lot of Russian oil and gas. Energy markets are global, and any disruptions will have costs. About 40% of the European Union’s natural gas comes from Russia. According to Anne-Sophie Corbeau at Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy, the EU has known for a while that this is a problem, but hasn’t done anything about it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNCT

GOP wants to end Russian oil imports to US, boost production

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican elected officials across the U.S. are criticizing President Joe Biden over his energy policies and urging his administration to do more to ramp up domestic production as a way to help wean the nation and its allies off oil from Russia. The sanctions imposed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wenatchee World

Don C. Brunell | Drop assault on natural gas

Last year, Gov. Jay Inslee attempted an end run around the Legislature by banning natural gas in new homes and commercial buildings via the state’s building codes. Some fellow Democrats who control the Legislature are working to do the same. Both are bad ideas. Inslee’s proposed regulations forbid the...
WASHINGTON STATE
