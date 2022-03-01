Utah adds over 200 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Tuesday report

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 278 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 1, and 8 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 278 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 923,130.

Of today’s new cases, 29 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 8 cases in children ages 5-10, 9 cases in children ages 11-13, and 12 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,948,377 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,928 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,933,432 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,756 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,238,416 total tests, an increase of 8,726 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 434 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 314 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,266.

Deaths

There are 8 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,417 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 278 896 Total people tested 4,933,432 4,929,676 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,417 4,411 Vaccines administered 4,948,377 4,945,449 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 314 416 Total hospitalizations 33,266 33,213

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 1

