ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah adds over 200 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Tuesday report

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdQdt_0eSjj0Y400

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 278 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 1, and 8 new deaths since yesterday.

For the latest updates to the coronavirus, click here!

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 278 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 923,130.

Of today’s new cases, 29 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 8 cases in children ages 5-10, 9 cases in children ages 11-13, and 12 cases in children ages 14-17.

SLC County: Mask-wearing encouraged in new guidelines

Vaccines

A total of 4,948,377 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,928 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

MASKING: CDC to significantly loosen pandemic mask guidelines Friday

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,933,432 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,756 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,238,416 total tests, an increase of 8,726 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 434 per day.

Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 314 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,266.

Deaths

There are 8 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,417 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death.
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday
Total Utahns testing positive 278 896
Total people tested 4,933,432 4,929,676
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,417 4,411
Vaccines administered 4,948,377 4,945,449
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 314 416
Total hospitalizations 33,266 33,213

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRMeL_0eSjj0Y400
Catching COVID-19: Why some people don’t get it

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Gov. Cox says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he plans to veto legislation passed Friday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports. Without his support, Utah is unlikely to join the 11 states, all Republican-led, that have recently enacted bans on transgender girls wanting to compete in school sports […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wirth Watching: The history of Utah home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As home prices continue to skyrocket throughout the Beehive State, ABC4’s Craig Wirth took time to reflect on what Utah homes used to sell for, starting about 150 years ago. Today, the median price for a home in Salt Lake County is half-a-million dollars. In 1872, $200 could get you […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Here’s when Daylight Saving Time begins for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s already that time of year, as we get ready for longer days and shorter nights — Daylight Saving Time is here, heralding the beginning of springtime. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward this Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2 a.m. Although many may be excited about the extra sunshine, many […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah receives millions in FEMA funds for COVID-19 efforts

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic, millions in federal funding will be heading Utah’s way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing an additional Public Assistance fund of $4.37 million to aid Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 response. FEMA has already provided Utah with over $217 million for its ongoing COVID-19 […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah receives FEMA repair funding for Magna Earthquake

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has received federal funds to repair major road damage caused by the Magna Earthquake in March 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional $1.5 million in Public Assistance funding to the state. The 5.7 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in both Salt Lake and Davis Counties. The […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Utah doctor files federal lawsuit over vaccine mandate

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – “I take care of a lot of kids with birth defects, cleft lips, cleft palates, extra fingers, extra toes,” Dr. Devan Griner from Lehi is a pediatric craniofacial plastic surgeon. During his six years working in Utah and around the world, he estimates he’s helped hundreds of patients.   “These are kind of like my […]
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Udoh#Pfizer
ABC4

Which cities have the fastest-growing home prices in the Salt Lake City metro area?

(STACKER) – Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How to combat seasonal allergies

(ABC4) – Many Utahns are prone to seasonal allergies due to our state’s extremely hot, dry climate in the warmer months. With spring just around the corner, many of us are dreading gitch eyes, sneezing, and stuffy noses. Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist with Cleveland Clinic, shared that nasal steroids are often extremely effective for […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC4

Provo residents can go solar without installing panels in new program

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Thinking about transitioning into solar power for your home? Provo residents can now lease solar panels from their utility provider without installing solar rooftop panels in their homes. Provo City Power and Spanish Fork Power have announced SharedSolar, a community-owned solar farm that’s shared with multiple cities. “The SharedSolar option is […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Pockets of sunshine before the next storm arrives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday Utah! We’re starting off the workweek on a dry note after a wet weekend filled with thunderstorms and heavy snowfall. Monday starts off quite chilly, with many of us below the freezing mark which will make the morning commute a bit tricky around the Wasatch Front, especially if there […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

Utah student uplifts others through caring cards

UTAH (ABC4) – A local ninth-grader, inspired from personal experience, is doing what she can to change the world — one card at a time. Chloe Christensen noticed a need for kindness and decided to do what she could to help her community with her project, Noteable. The community hope project focuses on making sure […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular chicken chain opens new location in Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Caniacs, get ready because another Raising Cane’s will be opening in Utah! Beloved chicken chain Raising Cane’s will be opening its first store in South Salt Lake on March 8. This will be the company’s fifth store in Utah. Located near the South Salt Lake Water Tower at 2150 […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

What’s next for the effort to eliminate the food tax?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Efforts to eliminate the sales tax on food fell short this legislative session, but supporters say they will not give up. Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner (R) West Valley, and Bob McEntee with the Utah GOP State Central Committee join us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss the next […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Salt Lake City fire under control

UPDATE: 3/6/22 10:08 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has reported that the fire at 246 West 700 South is under control. Authorities say the incident was caused by a furnace fire, and that there are no injuries at this time. Cause remains under investigation. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY: 3/6/22 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy