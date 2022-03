An incredible flagship for the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware, the new Razer Blade 17 sets new heights for performance but comes at a price. This is it, a glimpse at the higher echelons of gaming laptops in 2022. This new version of the Razer Blade 17 is not only the first machine to hit the PC Gamer labs packing Intel's mobile Alder Lake CPU but it's also home to Nvidia's new top-end Ampere GPU. You're looking at the Intel Core i7 12800H alongside the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Serious, high-end hardware that can go toe-to-toe with most desktop rigs.

