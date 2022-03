Market timing is very tricky at this time. There was a projected turning point today, and the coming week has been seasonally strong. There is a good likelihood that the market will sell off on Monday, so nimble traders will want to short today’s close. On Monday’s close, I would cover short positions and buy. There are two long trading recommendations below. Kindly note that these trades bring a high degree of risk.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO