MACON, Ga. — There's a lot of buzz about the new projects to update the Macon Mall. One of the most talked about is the amphitheater Bibb leaders broke ground on last week. The county is offering two community input sessions Thursday to give people the chance to say what they'd like to see added to the mall. It's all happening inside the mall near the food court. The first session is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MACON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO