Every girl dreams of her wedding day, with fire breathers, unicorns and acrobats. Actually, this is ABC’s ’80s-centric comedy The Goldbergs, so those dreams belong to well-meaning but overzealous mother of the bride Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey), who’s all too helpful when it comes to only daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) saying “I do” to fiancé Geoff Schwartz (Sam Lerner). “In typical Beverly fashion, she has her own plans for their ceremony and is going to try to insert those ideas as much as she can,” Orrantia says. “It becomes a tug of war.”

