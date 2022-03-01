NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

Social media is having a go at Ethereum NFT gaming project Pixelmon after the community voices out their disappointment over the shoddy in-game artwork. Pixelmon quickly became the laughing stock of crypto Twitter after the NFT community was quick to point out that Pixelmon raised $70 million USD in funding earlier this month, marking one of the largest launch sales ever to be completed for an NFT project. Buyers paid up to 3 ETH per mint, roughly $9,200 USD, with the project completely selling out in less than a day. The project promised fans, “the largest and highest quality game the NFT space has ever seen.” It planned to build out a Pixelmon metaverse with play-to-earn features as well as additional perks for holders of the “Generation 1” Pixelmon.
