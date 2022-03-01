ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

Cover picture for the articleAs mania consumes the crypto market and investors ride high on triple-digit returns, NFTs have grown hotter than the sun. But naturally, some must get burned. And over the weekend, fans of the superhyped Pixelmon project—a Pokemon...

NFT Community Bashes Pixelmon for Disappointing In-game Art Quality

Social media is having a go at Ethereum NFT gaming project Pixelmon after the community voices out their disappointment over the shoddy in-game artwork. Pixelmon quickly became the laughing stock of crypto Twitter after the NFT community was quick to point out that Pixelmon raised $70 million USD in funding earlier this month, marking one of the largest launch sales ever to be completed for an NFT project. Buyers paid up to 3 ETH per mint, roughly $9,200 USD, with the project completely selling out in less than a day. The project promised fans, “the largest and highest quality game the NFT space has ever seen.” It planned to build out a Pixelmon metaverse with play-to-earn features as well as additional perks for holders of the “Generation 1” Pixelmon.
