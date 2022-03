The 2A Boys basketball title game featured a strong Pine Bluffs team against a Big Horn team who beat a #1 seed on their way to the championship game. Big Horn played a sharp first quarter and it wasn't until the 3rd quarter that Pine Bluffs pulled away en route to a 52-41. Pine Bluffs who finished the year 26-3 was paced by Stu Lerwick with 20 points as he was 10-12 from the free-throw line. Ryan Fornstrum added 17 as the Hornets shot 48% from the floor.

