Pre-term deceased baby found at Motel 6 in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – Police are investigating after a pre-term baby was found dead at Motel 6 in Enfield Tuesday morning.SC man arrested in connection with attempted murder at hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
According to the Enfield Police Department, at around 11 a.m. officers, EMS, and fire crews were called to the Motel 6 located on 11 Hazard Avenue in Enfield for what was initially described as a medical call for a “fall”. During the investigation, police found a deceased, apparently pre-term, baby.
No additional information has been released at this time. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department personnel and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 7