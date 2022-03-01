ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Pre-term deceased baby found at Motel 6 in Enfield

By Ashley Shook
 6 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – Police are investigating after a pre-term baby was found dead at Motel 6 in Enfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, at around 11 a.m. officers, EMS, and fire crews were called to the Motel 6 located on 11 Hazard Avenue in Enfield for what was initially described as a medical call for a “fall”. During the investigation, police found a deceased, apparently pre-term, baby.

No additional information has been released at this time. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department personnel and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

