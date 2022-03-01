Pandemic Caused Rise in Deaths of Alzheimer's Patients

Results can help anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for use of healthcare resources. Almost a third (32 of every 100) of older adults infected with covid-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection, 11 more than those who did not have covid-19, finds a US study published by The BMJ on February 9, 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 DAYS AGO