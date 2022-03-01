ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Valleyfair to replace ‘ValleySCARE’ With More Family Friendly Option Of Land Of Tricks & Treats

By Ian
 6 days ago
For years the popular amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota has transformed into ValleySCARE during the Halloween season. This year they will be switching it up to have a more family friendly option, being called Land of Tricks And Treats. New this year they will say goodbye to the Halloween...

