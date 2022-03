Dive into outdoor adventures at night while powering your gadgets with the Lander Boulder rechargeable lantern and power bank. It consists of an LED bulb and a 13,000 mAh battery to combine the best of both worlds. Moreover, this lantern and power bank can power your phone up to 4 times, and the built-in battery charges via USB-C. Use the Lander Boulder to guide you in dark conditions with up to 350 lumens of brightness and a 300-hour battery life. Furthermore, this gadget boasts a multi-axis tether that adjusts and slides for easy hanging on you or from objects. This way you can charge your devices and light the way while keeping your hands free. Finally, its IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures that it’s durable for outdoor use to coincide with your ventures.

