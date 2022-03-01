12 household items that are FSA and HSA eligible

What you can Buy with your FSA and HSA (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

I have a Health Savings Account (HSA) through Fidelity and I love watching the account grow. All my contributions to my HSA are tax-deductible, the gains, dividends and interest grow tax-free, and I pay no taxes on withdrawals for qualified medical expenses. In my opinion, anyone with a high-deductible health plan eligible for a HSA should sign up for one.

Most people know that you can use HSA money for hospital expenses not covered by your insurance, but many are unaware you can buy everyday household items with HSA funds. It’s great to know that if I ever need to reduce spending in my main bank account, there is a wide range of products I can buy with an HSA card or get reimbursed for later (even years later!).

Some people don’t have an HSA account, but have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) through work. Like an HSA, you aren’t limited to hospital purchases with your FSA and there are way more eligible items than you likely realize.

Remember to check with your insurance provider for the specific details of your plan.

Popular Household Items that are FSA & HSA Eligible

Ibuprofen and acetaminophen (Tylenol)

GoodSense 200 mg Ibuprofen Tablets Good Sense amazon.com $8.49 Shop Now

You never know when a headache will hit, so it’s wise to have a pain reliever on hand at all times. Once you already have one, you won’t be in the mood to run to the store. I usually use Ibuprofen , but acetaminophen (the most popular brand being Tylenol) is covered as well, if that’s your preference.

Tampons & pads

Feminine hygiene products are a monthly expense that can add up to a significant amount of money over time. Both pads and tampons can be bought with HSA/FSA money. Plus, some products, such as Tampax Radiant Tampons , are cheaper if you use Amazon’s Subscribe & Save feature.

You can save money from your regular monthly budget by paying with your HSA and reduce how much you spend overall with Subscribe & Save. Plus, you’ll always be stocked and never have to invoke Rule #1 of the Women’s Code, which states you always give a woman in need a pad or tampon.

Throat lozenges

Chloraseptic Max Strength Sore Throat Lozenges Chloraseptic amazon.com $12.60 Shop Now

Throat lozenges can feel like a lifesaver If you have a cold, flu, or allergies. I always have Chloraseptic throat lozenges on hand to numb my throat if I get sick. Depending on how sick you are, it’s easy to go through a lot of lozenges, so it’s reassuring to know they are HSA/FSA eligible.

COVID-19 Home Tests

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Pack iHealth amazon.com $17.98 Shop Now

According to Publication 969 , the cost of home testing for Covid 19 is an eligible medical expense you can pay for (or be reimbursed for) with a health FSA or HSA. It’s wise to always have a COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test ready at home because you never know when test centers will be busy and you may feel too ill to leave your home.

Reading Glasses

Have a big stack of books on your “To Read” list, but you need some reading glasses because everything is blurry? Get yourself a few pairs of TruVision reading glasses and you’ll clearly be able to see what a good investment you’ve made.

Shoe Insoles

Popular wisdom states it’s worth investing in items that separate you from the ground, like shoes, tires and your bed. While a new pair of shoes can be pricey, a pair of insoles is much more affordable, and Dr. Scholls’s Tri-comfort insoles are HSA & FSA eligible and can help keep your feet comfy.

Lip Balm

Carmex Classic Lip Balm Medicated 0.25 oz (Pack of 12) CARMA LABS INC amazon.com $14.28 Shop Now

I think it was in middle school that I first started my lip balm addiction. I need to have some with me at all times, especially in the winter. If you also always need some on hand, know you can use money in your HSA to buy it. Note that lipstick (like any other makeup) doesn’t count. Personally, I like to use Carmex Classic Lip Balm in the winter.

Pregnancy Tests

First Response Early Result Pregnancy Test, 3 pack FIRST RESPONSE amazon.com $9.22 Shop Now

It’s common to use HSA funds for pregnancy expenses like prenatal ultrasounds, but it’s less widely known that you can pay for costs like pregnancy tests and prenatal vitamins. Babies are expensive, so the more money you can save before they arrive (or get reimbursed for later), the better.

Sunscreen

Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Multipack Coppertone amazon.com $22.66 Shop Now

If I don’t wear sunscreen, it isn’t a question of whether I’ll burn or not. It’s a question of how badly I’ll burn. Even if you don’t burn, it’s important to protect your skin while in the sun to decrease your risk of skin cancer. I like to wear at least SPF 50 sunscreen for protection.

Thermometer

Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids femometer amazon.com $19.99 Shop Now

Thermometers tell you if your fever is too high for work, if your child is allowed to go to daycare that day, and can be useful information for a doctor if you need to go to the emergency room. If you’re still using an old-school thermometer you stick in your mouth, consider switching to a touchless forehead thermometer to reduce germ spread in your household.

Allergy Medicine

GoodSense All Day Allergy, Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets Good Sense amazon.com $15.51 Shop Now

April showers bring May flowers…and your seasonal allergies. If you use allergy antihistamines to keep your runny nose and watery eyes at bay, consider buying them with your HSA card. GoodSense All Day Allergy lets you Subscribe & Save, so it’s a good option for people who need allergy relief every day.

Tums

TUMS Ultra Strength Antacid Tablets for Chewable Heartburn and Acid Indigestion Relief TUMS amazon.com $7.99 Shop Now

I’m a massive fan of spicy foods, but when others who are less used to the spice try my favorite dishes, it can cause upset stomachs. Tums , and other antacids, are HSA and FSA eligible. This is another item you want to buy before you need it because you never know when you’ll have tummy troubles.

How to Add Your HSA or FSA Card to Amazon

Adding your FSA or HSA card to Amazon is easy.

Step 1 : In your account, go to “Your Payments.”

Your Payments (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper)

Step 2 : Click “Add a payment method.”

Add Payment (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

Step 3 : Click “Add an FSA or HSA card.”

Add Card (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

Step 4 : Enter your card information (name, card number, expiration date)

Enter card information (Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper for Hearst)

Step 5 : Start buying HSA/FSA eligible items like those listed above!

Contact your account provider if you haven’t received an HSA or FSA card (sometimes you need to request them). For your FSA card, you may also need to talk to your employer.

Do I lose HSA/FSA money I don’t spend?

Changing employers often means you forfeit any unspent money in your FSA account . Often, money doesn’t roll over to the following year even at the same job, or only a portion of it is rolled over and the rest is forfeited. If the money is going to be lost, you may as well make some common household purchases, like Ibuprofen and lip balm, with the funds.

However, if you open your own HSA, that money rolls over indefinitely. The coolest part is that there is no time limit on when you need to reimburse yourself for qualified medical expenses! Providing the purchases were made after your HSA was established, you can reimburse yourself with HSA funds at any time .

While you don’t have to pay taxes on qualified distributions, you’ll still need to report the distributions on Form 8889. Keep receipts and don’t spend distributions on non-qualified purchases unless you're willing to pay ordinary taxes and an additional 20% tax on the distribution.

Remember money in an HSA or FSA account is your money, so make sure you make the most of it.