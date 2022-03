Upton was the reigning 1A Boys state champion and the favorite to win this year's title as well. The championship game wasn't an easy endeavor for the Bobcats as a pesky Dubois team have them all they could handle. Upton put a big run together in the 2nd half and the Rams never recovered. The Bobcats win it 58-51 to finish the year 28-1.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO