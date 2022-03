PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Memorial services are set to be held Saturday for Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan. He passed away last month after a battle with cancer. Bujan served the City of Port Aransas for eight years as a member of the city council and spent the last six years as the Mayor of Port Aransas. He was a strong voice in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that ripped through the Coastal Bend in August 2017.

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO