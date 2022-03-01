ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA launches GOES-T satellite

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

UNDATED (WOOD) — NASA is launching a new satellite into orbit Tuesday afternoon that will mean greater knowledge on weather events and our environment.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is working with NASA to launch the GOES-T. It is the latest of a series of geostationary satellites that have been sent into orbit over the last six years. GOES stand for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, according to the NOAA .

GOES-16 and GOES-17 were launched in 2016 and 2018 and have begun providing information on US weather observations. The instruments stream back detailed views of weather events at the highest speed ever recorded, according to the NOAA.

Once officially in orbit, GOES-T will become GOES-18. It launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch is scheduled for 4:38 p.m. EST. Watch it live on NASA’s website .

