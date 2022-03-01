ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Implementation of racial justice commission recommendations continues

By Susan Straub
Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, Kentucky
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeo97_0eSjfig900

Work continues on implementation on the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality’s 54 recommendations to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in the community.

The Commission turned in its final report in October 2020, after an intensive three-month period of exploring racial issues related to health disparities, economic opportunity, housing and gentrification, justice issues, racial equity and law enforcement.

“We are making important investments in systemic change,” Gorton said. “We are almost halfway through the implementation of these recommendations. I was determined that this report would not sit on a shelf and gather dust, and it has not.”

Just this month, Gorton named permanent Racial Justice and Equality Commission and named its first chair, Sam Meaux, and vice-chair, Charlotte Turley. Last October she hired Tiffany Brown to serve as the Equity and Implementation Officer in the Mayor’s Office. As part of her duties, Brown is continuing to implement the recommendations of the original commission.

“We need to address our local food systems and the economic mobility of the residents in this community,” Brown said. “In doing so we have hosted several community engagement sessions with residents, resource agencies, and other stakeholders to address the basic needs of historically marginalized communities of color. We have also engaged with workforce and education partners that will remove barriers in the workforce that cause people of color to be unemployed or underemployed.”

Other steps taken to implement the recommendations include:

  • Placement of two civilians on the Police Disciplinary Review Board.
  • Results from a disparity and availability study are expected in May. The study is examining whether there is a disparity between the availability of minority firms and the usage of those firms in awarding government contracts.
  • Establishment of WORK-Lexington, a workforce resource center, at Charles Young Center. It offers assistance with job applications, job connections, job placement, and program referrals.
  • An increase of $100,000 in each of the next two years to offer more opportunities through the Summer Youth Employment Program. A final decision on the funding increase will be made as part of the upcoming budget.
  • Appointment of Charlie Lanter as Commissioner of the Department of Housing Advocacy and Community Development. Lanter will be working on several recommendations related to affordable housing.

View list of actions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
BOSTON, MA
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Government Contracts#Gentrification#Racism#Racial Justice And#Equality Commission#The Mayor S Office
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. probes possible war crimes by Russia

The U.S. said it is working to determine whether Russia's attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine meet the legal definition of war crimes. Nancy Cordes reports.
MILITARY
Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky

141
Followers
314
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky and the county seat of Fayette County. By population, it is the 60th-largest city in the United States, and by land area, is the country's 28th largest city. Known as the "Horse Capital of the World", it is the heart of the state's Bluegrass region. Notable locations in the city include the Kentucky Horse Park, The Red Mile and Keeneland race courses, Rupp Arena, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky, and Bluegrass Community and Technical College. Lexington ranks 10th among US cities in college education rate, with 39.5% of residents having at least a bachelor's degree and 92.2% of households having at least one personal computer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy