Implementation of racial justice commission recommendations continues

Work continues on implementation on the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality’s 54 recommendations to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in the community.

The Commission turned in its final report in October 2020, after an intensive three-month period of exploring racial issues related to health disparities, economic opportunity, housing and gentrification, justice issues, racial equity and law enforcement.

“We are making important investments in systemic change,” Gorton said. “We are almost halfway through the implementation of these recommendations. I was determined that this report would not sit on a shelf and gather dust, and it has not.”

Just this month, Gorton named permanent Racial Justice and Equality Commission and named its first chair, Sam Meaux, and vice-chair, Charlotte Turley. Last October she hired Tiffany Brown to serve as the Equity and Implementation Officer in the Mayor’s Office. As part of her duties, Brown is continuing to implement the recommendations of the original commission.

“We need to address our local food systems and the economic mobility of the residents in this community,” Brown said. “In doing so we have hosted several community engagement sessions with residents, resource agencies, and other stakeholders to address the basic needs of historically marginalized communities of color. We have also engaged with workforce and education partners that will remove barriers in the workforce that cause people of color to be unemployed or underemployed.”

Other steps taken to implement the recommendations include:

Placement of two civilians on the Police Disciplinary Review Board.

Results from a disparity and availability study are expected in May. The study is examining whether there is a disparity between the availability of minority firms and the usage of those firms in awarding government contracts.

Establishment of WORK-Lexington, a workforce resource center, at Charles Young Center. It offers assistance with job applications, job connections, job placement, and program referrals.

An increase of $100,000 in each of the next two years to offer more opportunities through the Summer Youth Employment Program. A final decision on the funding increase will be made as part of the upcoming budget.

Appointment of Charlie Lanter as Commissioner of the Department of Housing Advocacy and Community Development. Lanter will be working on several recommendations related to affordable housing.

