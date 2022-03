(The Center Square) – A coalition of four Mountain West states have come to an agreement to establish a regional hydrogen power hub, officials said on Thursday. The memorandum of understanding was signed by the governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah. The states will work to compete for a portion of the more than $8 billion that is earmarked for regional hydrogen hubs under the federal 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO