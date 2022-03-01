ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

March skies of the Gulf Coast

By WUWF
wuwf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor March 2022, the moon is new on March 2, and the first quarter on March 10. The Full Moon, the Worm Moon, is on March 18. The Vernal Equinox begins spring on March 20 at 10:33 a.m. The last quarter moon is on March 25. The waning crescent moon is...

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Look for these constellations in the March sky

The evening skies in March offer you a very obvious contrast between seasonal constellations. The many brilliant stars that make up winter constellations are in the western half of the sky, while the sparse and less brilliant stars making up the spring constellations fill up the eastern sky.The most brilliant stars in the sky this month in order of brightness are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Mars, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations. But why the difference in the number and brilliance of stars between the winter and spring constellations?
ASTRONOMY
WDAM-TV

WATCH: 2022 Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade in Biloxi

USM baseball drops series finale Sunday as Jacksonville State picks up 1st win of season. USM baseball drops series finale Sunday as Jacksonville State picks up 1st win of season. Tips on protecting emails and cyberattack awareness. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tips on protecting emails and cyberattack awareness. Mental...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain in places along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain is showing up in several spots as of midmorning across the Gulf Coast, including Mobile. Thankfully severe weather isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder could show up. Highs will reach the low 80s again today, but tonight we’ll drop to the mid 50s thanks to the front. The front remains nearby and that will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will be back in the upper 60s. Another cold front shows up Friday and that will knock the temps way down for the weekend.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Messier
WEAR

Fat Tuesday celebrations take place along the Gulf Coast

(WEAR) -- The Mardi Gras season is coming to a close after Fat Tuesday celebrations took place all along the Gulf Coast. Pensacola, Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores all celebrated Fat Tuesday with parades, crawfish, and king cakes. Pensacola celebrated Fat Tuesday the Big Easy way with a large-scale festival....
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy