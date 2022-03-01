March skies of the Gulf Coast

The evening skies in March offer you a very obvious contrast between seasonal constellations. The many brilliant stars that make up winter constellations are in the western half of the sky, while the sparse and less brilliant stars making up the spring constellations fill up the eastern sky.The most brilliant stars in the sky this month in order of brightness are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Mars, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations. But why the difference in the number and brilliance of stars between the winter and spring constellations?

