Colorado could soon have a program that would pay property owners to get rid of one of the largest water uses for Western Slope water providers: grass. A turf replacement bill, which passed unanimously this week out of the House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, would require the state water board to develop a statewide program to provide financial incentives for the voluntary replacement of irrigated turf with water-wise, drought-resistant landscaping. Local entities that already have turf-replacement programs could apply to the Colorado Water Conservation Board for money to help increase the rebate to property owners. In areas where a program doesn’t currently exist, the CWCB would have to hire a contractor to administer a program.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO