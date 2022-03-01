ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makenna Marisa Headlines Lady Lions’ All-Big Ten Honorees

By Onward State
Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the 2021-22 regular season has wrapped up, three Penn State women’s basketball stars have received some stellar Big Ten acknowledgments. Makenna Marisa earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from both the conference’s coaches and media after finishing the regular season ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring (630 points)...

