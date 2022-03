HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division announced upcoming available dates for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course that will be taught by Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. This course will allow citizens of Alabama to obtain a Boating Basics course certificate that may then be taken to their local Driver License Division Office to have the boater endorsement added to their driver’s license.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO