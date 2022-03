EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle died from their injuries, police said Monday as they announced the arrest of the driver. Jesse Pincince, 37, of Ellington, is facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and second-degree manslaughter after he hit a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police said Pincince admitted he was texting while driving and didn't see the pedestrian walking on the side of the road.

EAST WINDSOR, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO