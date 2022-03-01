ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

NM judge says mom accused of throwing baby in dumpster will stand trial

By Erica Miller
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eETfF_0eSjdXqc00

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- On Monday, New Mexico Judge William Shoobridge decided there is enough evidence in the case of Alexis Avila, 18, of Hobbs, to uphold the charges of Attempted First-degree Murder and Child Abuse. That case has now been turned over to the District Court for trial.

The Hobbs High School student is accused of placing her newborn child in multiple plastic bags filled with trash before throwing him into a dumpster in freezing conditions behind a Hobbs business in January. The teen told police she gave birth at home and was afraid because her parents didn’t know she was pregnant.

Video obtained from the business showed Avila pull up to the dumpster and throw the child inside before driving off. The baby was found later that night by three people who were “dumpster diving”. The case sparked outrage among people living in Hobbs and across the state.

Related Coverage

District Attorney Dianna Luce said, “We are thankful that this first step towards justice has resulted in a finding of probable cause, and we look forward to trying this case on the merits.”

“We will continue to be a voice for vulnerable children that cannot protect themselves,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We will continue to advocate for the newborn baby and move the case forward to a just resolution.”

Although the Avila has been bound-over for trial, she is presumed innocent until proven guilty at trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

NMSP shooting suspect pleads not guilty

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police Supervisor has pleaded not guilty. Caleb Elledge and Alanna Martinez are accused of leading NMSP on a chase from Edgewood to Sedillo on February 11. Elledge and Martinez led police on a chase after an employee at a gas station […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for stealing APD bait car, shootout in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was in a shootout with Albuquerque Police back in 2021 will spend 27 years behind bars. Dalton Cunningham was in court on Monday where he agreed to a plea deal. He was caught on camera stealing a bait car in southeast Albuquerque on July 5. APD tried to pull him […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Plastic bag ban vote, Accused murderer arrested, More snow, Body of firefighter returned home, ABQ Ride launches new app

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque murder suspect arrested in Texas Hit and run fatal pedestrian crash on Zuni Saturday Isotopes, United games going cashless Santa Fe holding a memorial for COVID-19 deaths City councilors torn over vaccine mandates As Ukraine conflict deepens, oil prices jump, shares sink Monday’s Five Facts [1] City Council to vote on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of firing shot at Clovis school custodian

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of shooting at a Clovis schools employee. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Marcus Phillips irritated and yelling on school grounds last Thursday. They then learned from a custodian that minutes earlier, Phillips started yelling at him and fired a shot over his head. Police got Phillips into […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Lovington, NM
City
Hobbs, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Alleged kidnapping victim arrested, charged in deadly crash

Clarification Below: NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major turn of events in the investigation of an alleged kidnapping and carjacking that ended in a deadly crash, killing a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas firefighter. The alleged victim is now behind bars, accused of lying to police about what happened. New Mexico […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wife of fallen Santa Fe police officer speaks out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More information is coming out about the Santa Fe police officer who died in the line of duty on Wednesday. In a statement, his wife, Kathleen Duran, described Robert as having a goofy sense of humor and having a deep love of family. She says his decision to join Santa Fe Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man charged with stealing sports car, robbing dollar store

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car worth more than $78,000 and then robbing a dollar store. On Thursday night, Hobbs Police officers responded to a car dealership after they say Andrew Simpson stole the keys to possibly three vehicles, including a red Chevy Corvette. Around the same […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect arrested in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas police arrested the suspected shooter in an April 2021 Albuquerque murder. Domminick Mullen, 21, was arrested by Seminole, Texas police for his alleged role in the drug-related robbery-turned-murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr. on the west side. Police say five people were involved in the murder and that Mullen was the one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that killed one person in northeast Albuquerque. APD arrested 43-year-old David Padilla in the fatal shooting. Police say just before midnight on Saturday, they responded to a shots fired call near Wyoming Blvd. and Krim Dr. NE. They found 23-year-old Devlin Rubi dead […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting suspect crashes car during LCPD shootout

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Julian Valenzuela is behind bars after getting in a gunfight with a Las Cruces Police officer. It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday night when officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She gave them a description of the suspect and his car. They found Valenzuela driving a short time later […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Dumpster#Murder#The District Court
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe officer’s remains escorted to funeral home

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of Officer Duran was escorted on Friday from the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to a Santa Fe funeral home. Video shows the procession as it made its way through Santa Fe, then fellow officers carrying the flag-draped casket inside. No word yet on when services for Officer […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 arrested in northeast Albuquerque Dollar Tree robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested three people in northeast Albuquerque Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a Dollar Tree near Wyoming and Indian School Rd. regarding an armed robbery. Detectives pulled over a white car that drove off from the scene. Clarissa Carabajal, Michael Perino, and David Gutierrez-Martin were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

10-year-old becomes honorary Roswell Police officer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has a new officer – 10-year-old Davarjay “DJ” Daniel. And perform the duties of the office to which I have been appointed to the best of my ability, so help me god,” Daniel said during his swearing-in. The Houston boy is currently battling cancer and has dreamed of […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Search warrant: no male suspect seen at fatal I-25 crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new search warrant filed in New Mexico courts reveals a Santa Fe Police officer claims the alleged kidnapping victim involved in a deadly crash Wednesday was the only person the officer saw in the car that police were pursing. The crash resulted in the death of a Santa Fe Police officer […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Body of retired firefighter returns to Las Vegas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The body of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato is back in Las Vegas. A procession was held for Lovato starting in Albuquerque around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. His body was escorted back to Las Vegas by members from Albuquerque Fire Rescue, APD, state police, and other first responders. Lovato and Santa […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe holding a memorial for COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is holding a memorial on the plaza remembering those who died from COVID-19. The event starts on Monday at noon and will feature a minute of silence to remember those who lost their life from COVID. The minute of silence will be followed by a ringing of bells and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected San Juan County arsonist in custody

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies have a suspected serial arsonist in custody. Officials say county firefighters put out at least three intentional fires around Kirtland Thursday afternoon. One appeared to be on Highway 64 and firefighters say it damaged a power pole and knocked out electricity for some buildings. The two […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy