ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Target Gaps Higher On A Positive Reaction To Quarterly Earnings

By Richard Henry Suttmeier
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Target beat earnings expectations before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 1. Shares gapped higher as the pandemic resulted in an increase in customers. Fourth quarter sales grew by a solid 9%. The big box retailer expects continued growth in the upcoming quarters. The stock closed Monday at $199.77,...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Moving Average
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Positive Earnings Announcements Are Seeing Mixed Reactions In Extended Hours Trading

Equity Index Futures are Mixed on Mixed Reactions to Earnings Reports. MIFTs Could Be the New FAANGs of the Commodity Markets. Inflation Is Helping Energy, Materials, and Industrials, but Hurting Renters. Tuesday’s relief rally is struggling to find legs on Wednesday morning despite a couple of positive earnings announcements and...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Crocs trades higher after beating earnings expectations

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) pushed higher in early Wednesday trading after the retailer topped Q4 earnings expectations. Crocs (CROX) had a standout holiday season with revenue up 43% to $587M. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 44.5% and wholesales revenue rose 40.3%. Gross margin was up 770 bps from a year ago to 63.7%. Adjusted operating margin was 28.6% vs. 21.1% a year ago.
MARKETS
Forbes

Here’s Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Industrial Company

We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON), given its lower valuation and better prospects. 3M is currently trading at a more attractive valuation of 2.4x trailing revenues than 3.6x for Honeywell. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, 3M stock appears to be more attractively priced with an 11x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 19x for Honeywell. We believe that this gap in valuation does not make sense, and MMM stock will likely offer higher returns over the coming years than HON stock, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis 3M vs. Honeywell: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies because they both have a similar revenue base.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Nvidia Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

With Nvidia still seeing all the demand it can handle from gamers and cloud giants, investor expectations are high ahead of the GPU leader’s latest earnings report. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Nvidia to report January quarter (fiscal fourth quarter) revenue of $7.42 billion (up 48% annually), GAAP EPS of $1.00 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.23.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Target Will Report Fourth Quarter Earnings Before the Bell

Target will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. It will also host its first in-person investor day in New York City since the start of the pandemic. The big-box retailer must show it can compete for consumers' time and money, as people juggle other spending priorities...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Target soars after comparable sales dazzle in holiday quarter

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) soared in early trading on Monday after sailing past comparable sales expectations with its Q4 earnings report. Comparable sales rose 8.9% during the quarter on top of 20.5% increase a year ago. Digital sales growth rose 9.2% during the quarter. Operating income was up 14.1% during the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy