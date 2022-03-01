ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

PebbleCreek Community Church Celebrates Mission Sunday

pebblecreekpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 23, PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) celebrated Mission Sunday to recognize some of the people and organizations it supports, both locally and worldwide, throughout the year. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced plans for the day to be altered, the church was able to host Dr. Allan Sawyer, a physician volunteer...

pebblecreekpost.com

Anniston Star

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 147th anniversary

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 147th anniversary this past Sunday. The theme was "Overcoming Challenges Continuing The Great Commission," and Rev. Shirley Curry, associate minister, was the messenger. According to a news release, Macedonia is filled with a huge amount of rich history dating back to 1875, where a...
Marshall News Messenger

Jefferson church continues serving community

Jefferson’s St. Paul Church was organized in 1867 by newly freed slaves, its first edifice being located on Cypress Street. This plot of land was donated by Mr L.T .Gray and his wife Nancy. As the years progressed, the worship has been held in several different locations. The church...
Hillsboro News-Times

Sunday Suppers bringing sense of community to Hillsboro neighbors

Weekly meals, started by a local cancer survivor, have taken on a life of their own, residents say.A Hillsboro cancer survivor and her neighbors are hoping to bring a spirit of connectedness back to their community, one meal at a time. The so-called Sunday Suppers that have been happening for the past two months in central Hillsboro are the brainchild of Jesse Azzopardi, 37, who has coordinated the weekly meals through her neighborhood's Buy Nothing Project group on Facebook. "There were a lot of people asking for food or cans and stuff like that," Azzopardi said. "I got...
Lima News

Missionaries speaking Sunday at Lima Mennonite Church

LIMA — Dan and Jeanne Jantzi will be presenting a seminar on how agent orange chemicals are still affecting citizens of Laos after having recently returned from missionary work there. The speech starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Lima Mennonite Church, 1318 N. Main St., Lima. The...
MyWabashValley.com

Area churches celebrate Ash Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Lenten season has begun and some local churches throughout the Wabash Valley are recognizing the holy time with Ash Wednesday services. Saint Benedict’s Catholic Church in Terre Haute held a midday mass today for parishioners. Ash Wednesday is considered a day of repentance, as well as a day of fasting.
NewsBreak
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Sweet Sunday’ In Southpointe Raises Money For City Mission

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV SOUTHPOINTE (KDKA) – Just imagine it – all the desserts you can think of all in one place. You don’t have to just imagine it, because it happened! The 28th Annual “Sweet Sunday” event in Southpointe had all kinds of sweet treats such as cookies, cakes, fudge, and Sarris chocolate, just to name a few. It’s the largest annual fundraiser for City Mission, an organization that helps raise money for the homeless. “The need is there, it’s a tremendous need during this period of time, so our services are more critical, more needed more than ever right now, so an event like this, hopefully, it spurs enough that may see this or hear this, to want to give and to get involved,” said Dean Gartland, the president and CEO of City Mission. You can donate to City Mission and learn more about their work on their website at this link.
KDHL AM 920

Christ Lutheran Church Faribault Omelette Breakfast Sunday

The Christ Lutheran Church Faribault will be hosting an Omelette Bar Breakfast Sunday at the American Legion in Faribault from 8:00 am until noon. The funds raised will go to number of great organizations! They include Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Hope Center and Habitat for Humanity. Tickets will be...
WMDT.com

BHM: the Black church a place for community engagement

DELMARVA – The Black church has been a staple in the black community. 47ABC spoke with local church members at First Baptist Church of Salisbury about their experience and the importance of this sense of community within the black church. Dr. Robert Mock, a church member of the church says church is also a way to get involved and engaged in community activism. Reverend Doctor Lewis Watson, Pastor of the church says the Black church was the happy place for African Americans to come to.
WIBW

Topeka church celebrates newest expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka church is celebrating the opening of its latest addition. Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church welcomed church members into their 2,000 square foot addition for the first time. The addition includes a larger gathering space and updated restroom facilities outside of the worship place.
WJBF.com

Church hosts community day of prayer for Ukraine

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- As the Russian attack on Ukraine enters its sixth day, people all over the world are praying for the people there. People feel helpless watching it all unfold. It’s all happening so far away and there are organizations collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine. But, many turn to prayer because they feel it’s something else they can do for the, now, war torn country.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe community rallies to help church food pantry

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe church has been struggling to keep food on its pantry shelves. Oaks of Righteousness Christian Church said some days it’s gotten so low that they had only 20 boxes left to give. “When we see people we can’t feed, it is devastating,” said...
Lake Charles American Press

Church members ‘Sharing their Talents’ with community

As Lent approaches, First Presbyterian Church members are continuing to focus on the health and wellness of the community they serve. “Our building was not meant to just be a place to have a church home,” the Rev. Chandler “Chan” Willis, pastor of the church since 2011, said. “It was meant to be a community center for activity — not just religious activity but for other events in the life of the community. We want to host Neighborhood Watch meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, concerts, birthday parties, anything the community would do.”
