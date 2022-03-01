ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch The 2022 NFL Combine

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 2 days ago

The 2022 NFL Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event that runs from Thursday-Sunday will feature the newest crop of prospects who will run various drills in front of NFL scouts and personnel. Three Boston College players will be amongst those participants, including center Alec Lindstrom, guard Zion Johnson and linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

Last year's combine was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the details for the event:

When: Thursday March 3- Sunday, March 6, 2022

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

How to Watch: NFL Network

How to Stream: FuboTV

Events:

  • 40-yard dash
  • Bench press
  • Vertical jump
  • Broad jump
  • Three-cone drill
  • 20-yard shuttle
  • 60-yard shuttle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lP49_0eSjd86w00

Time and positional groups:

Thursday 3/3: Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Quarterbacks

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Friday 3.4 - Offensive Linemen, Running Backs

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Saturday 3.5 - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Running starts at 4:00 pm and last player off field around 11:00 pm

Sunday 3.6 - Place Kickers, Defensive Backs

Place Kickers workout 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, defensive back running starts at 2:00 pm and last player off field around 7:30 pm

Eagles in the 2022 NFL Combine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8NVn_0eSjd86w00

Johnson, finished an incredible week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January where he earned MVP honors for the National Team for his work during the week. He is projected as a guard, where he was named an All American (Walter Camp All-America, AP All-America, ESPN All-America, Reese’s Senior Bowl All-America, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team, PFF All-America honorable mention). Projected to be a first round draft pick, Johnson's stock has skyrocketed of late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpCWL_0eSjd86w00

Lindstrom, had a strong senior season with the Eagles. He was named to multiple All American teams this past season. (The Sporting News All-America second team, AP All-America second team, CBS Sports/247Sports All-America second team). Per the school Lindstrom repeated as the ACC's top center for the second straight season, becoming the first BC center to be named to the All-ACC first team twice. Lindstrom has the No. 3 pass blocking grade in the country at center (84.6) according to Pro Football Focus and allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 2021. He is rated the No. 5 center for the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mk27O_0eSjd86w00

Graham Mobley came to Boston College as a transfer in 2021 from Temple, where he was a multi year starter.He played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury drops truth bomb on Kyler Murray’s bold contract demands

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this NFL offseason very interesting- and stressful- for the franchise. First, he made it a point to scrub his social media clean of anything Cardinals-related, which left the sports world to speculate on exactly what the two-time Pro Bowler meant by the move. Then, Murray released a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also just so happens to represent Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, essentially demanding a new contract from the organization in the politest way possible. Kingsbury spoke to reporters while at the NFL’s Scouting Combine and addressed Murray’s bold contract demands, dropping a truth bomb on the matter, as reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Island Packet Online

NFL combine: When Sam Howell, Ikem Ekwonu and other players from Triangle can be seen

Hundreds of NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis this week for the 2022 NFL scouting combine. Drills begin Thursday. Eight players from Triangle schools will participate in the combine, which will be broadcast on NFL Network. Will N.C. State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu show that he’s worthy of being selected No. 1 overall? Will UNC quarterback Sam Howell solidify a first-round spot?
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Kam#Nfl Network#Eagles#American Football#Dash Bench#Wide Receivers#Mvp#The National Team#Ap#Espn#Cbs
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deep group of receivers taking center stage at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — David Bell and Treylon Burks were the first receivers to speak Wednesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine. Drake London, Jahan Dotson and John Metchie followed them, and by the time Day 2 wrapped up, former college teammates Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams also had taken the stage. Each wanted to accentuate why he should be the top pass catcher selected in this year's draft.
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

NFL Scouting Combine: How Jeremy Ruckert views his game for the NFL

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, from Lindehurst, talks about the Jets and the Giants and which NFL tight end he tries to emulate during media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on March 2, 2022. Credit: Newsday / Tom Rock.
NFL
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
328
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy