New Profit, national venture philanthropy organization has announced Shawn Dove has joined the non-profit as a managing partner. In his role Dove, the former CEO of the Campaign For Black Male Achievement (CFBMA), will be part of a leadership team member and advisor to social entrepreneurs across New Profit’s network. He will also use his experience in community organizing to co-curate New Profit’s efforts to create a new era of justice, opportunity, trust, and collaboration among minority entrepreneurs.

