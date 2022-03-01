ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felicity Ace cargo ship carrying luxury vehicles sinks near Portugal

 6 days ago
March 1 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace cargo ship that caught fire in mid-February with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles aboard sank near Portugal, according to the Singapore-based company that owned and operated the vessel.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday, MOL Ship Management said that salvage crafts will remain around the area to monitor the situation.

At the time of the fire on Feb. 16, the ship was transporting the vehicles from Germany to a port in Rhode Island. The 22-member crew was evacuated and the ship was left floating adrift in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Thursday, the company said that there was no oil leakage confirmed from the vessel and that the vessel remained stable as it drifted south of the Azores Islands.

The ship was transporting 3,965 vehicles from the VW, Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley brands, Automotive News Europe reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
