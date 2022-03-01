ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can make a reservation to skip the security line at the Phoenix airport. Here's how

By Shanti Lerner, Arizona Republic
Departing travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport now have a way to skip long security lines.

To reduce the amount of time spent waiting at TSA checkpoints, a pilot program called PHX Reserve allows passengers to schedule a specific time to go through the line.

The program began March 1. Travelers can make an appointment up to three days before their flight. Travelers who use PHX Reserve still go through the regular security process, not the expedited TSA PreCheck process that allows people to keep their shoes and belts on.

For now, the program is available in Terminal 3 only. The airport hopes to expand it to Terminal 4 at some point, according to Eric Everts, public information officer at Sky Harbor.

How does PHX Reserve work?

Passengers who want to skip the security line must make an appointment at https://phx.whyline.com .

Select your date of departure, destination airport, airline, flight number and number of people in your party. As many as 10 people can be on one reservation, handy for families or groups. You'll receive a confirmation and a QR code via email.

Appointments are available from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily in Terminal 3. You can book your time slot as far as three days in advance. Reservations may also be available within one to four hours of your departure time.

Is PHX Reserve free?

This service is free to all passengers. Travelers do not need to create accounts or purchase memberships in order to participate.

What happens if you are late to your appointment?

The airport offers a 15-minute grace period. If you are more than 15 minutes late, you can try to schedule another appointment based on availability or join the line.

You can connect with Arizona Republic Culture and Outdoors Reporter Shanti Lerner through email at shanti.lerner@gannett.com or you can also follow her on Twitter .

Support local journalism like this story by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: You can make a reservation to skip the security line at the Phoenix airport. Here's how

