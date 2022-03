The NFL Combine in Indianapolis always presents opportunities for reporters to mingle with team personnel, so interesting buzz always comes out of the event. Even though the 2022 NFL Draft is still well over one month away, the Combine marks the point at which teams' draft boards really start to solidify. Pro Days remain, but NBC Sports' Peter King wrote that he likes Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson as the frontrunner to become the No. 1 overall pick, heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO