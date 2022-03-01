CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Get your child set to compete in the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department’s Spring 2022 Youth Co-Ed Volleyball League. Registration starts today for the six-game league season. Games will be played on Sundays, beginning March 27 at the Ben Garza Gym, located at 1815 Howard Street.

Two age divisions are offered as follows: Mini Division (7, 8, 9) and Junior Division (10, 11, 12).

In addition to learning and advancing volleyball and teambuilding skills, the players will learn positive life lessons that can serve them on and off the court, such as goal setting, discipline, and commitment.

REGISTER ONLINE at https://register.ccparkandrec.com now through March 13 for $60 per youth. LATE ONLINE REGISTRATION will be available March 14–20 for the late fee of $85 per youth.

Our computer-generated system will place players on teams in the Mini and Junior Divisions, so there will not be an evaluation. Coaches are allowed only one protected player on their team, their child.

For more information, call the Athletics Office at (361) 826-3588, or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.