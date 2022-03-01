Your Complete Guide to Reupholstering Furniture for the Best Results

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always been the type to consider my closet organized as long as everything was stacked neatly on the shelves. Shoeboxes have been my lifesaver, whether they contain photos, knick-knacks, or sometimes even actual footwear. However, I feel like it’s time to graduate to a more sophisticated approach to bedroom organization. I’ve been relying on some of the same methods that I’ve used for as long as I’ve been cleaning my own room, which can pretty much be summed up by if it doesn’t look like it’s out of place, then it isn’t. We all know that isn’t necessarily true — I wanted to do better by my bedroom closet and take it seriously, so the first step in doing so was getting my hands on the Plastic Closet Shelf Dividers from home decor brand mDesign to get a real jumpstart.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO