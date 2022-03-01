ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makenna Marisa named to first team All Big Ten

By Ryan Risky
 6 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Makenna Marisa was named to the first team All Big Ten for Women’s Basketball. Marisa finished the regular season averaging 22.5 points per game, which is second in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation. Her 22.5 points per game is the third highest in program history.

Marisa has five games this season where she scored 30 or more points and she scored her 1,000th career point against Iowa back in January.

The next task for the Nittany Lions is a matchup with Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

