A BASE jumper in Germany dangled off the side of a cliff after he was caught up in a gust of wind and slammed into a cliff face in the German Alps. The incident took place on Rotenfels Mountain, located in Traisen, in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, on Feb. 26. Rotenfels is reported to be Germany’s highest and largest rock cliff north of the Alps, with a vertical rise of 721 feet.

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO