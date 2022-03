MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Memphis restauranteur has a loyal following for his taco trucks, and now, he’s got a new brick and mortar restaurant. TacoNganas owner Greg Diaz held the grand opening for Uncle Goyo’s at 1730 S. Germantown in Germantown. In fact, the opening was so grand at lunch, they decided to shut down for a short time before dinner to give the employees a break and clean up.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO