ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has installed new deterrents to hopefully prevent any more damage to the city's iconic rainbow crosswalks. "You know, hate has no place and destruction is not going to be condoned or celebrated. We're going to get right back out there and clean up behind their mess, but now I've got something for them if they come do it again," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Thursday, speaking of recent incidents of street racing that have damaged Midtown's colorful landmark.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO