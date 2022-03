KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said animal control officers are looking for the owner of a dog found abandoned on Saturday morning. The dog, a terrier or poodle mix, was in a cloth dog carrier behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Jenkins Road around 10:45 a.m., according to officials. It was alive but showed signs of serious neglect with areas on its body that were severely infected.

