MDAC accepting applications for Specialty Crop Block Grant

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting proposals for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and authorized by the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill). The purpose of the program is to enhance the competitiveness of Mississippi’s specialty crop industry by leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; expanding availability and access to specialty crops; and addressing local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers.

March 1-7 recognized as Weights and Measures Week

Specialty crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

Eligible applicants include producer groups and associations, non-profits, colleges and universities. Funding will not be awarded to projects that solely benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. Single organizations, institutions and individuals are encouraged to participate as project partners.

Applications must be submitted to MDAC by March 31, 2022. To obtain an application, visit the Alerts and Announcements section at www.mdac.ms.gov , call Susan Lawrence at (601) 213-7542, or email susan@mdac.ms.gov .

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

